Copy-Defense requests denied for Minnesota officer who killed man

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A judge has denied several requests by attorneys for a Minnesota officer who killed a black man last July.

Among them, a judge ruled that jurors will not be allowed to view Philando Castile's car in person, so St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez won't be able to re-enact what happened the night he shot Castile in a St. Paul suburb.

The aftermath of the shooting was broadcast live on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend, who was in the car.

Yanez, who is Latino, is charged with manslaughter. His trial is scheduled to begin May 30.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports (http://bit.ly/2pT11Ld ) that during Tuesday's pretrial hearing, Judge William Leary III also ruled that the defense can't bring up anything about Castile's character during their opening statements.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.