Copy-DOJ offers firmer numbers of untested sexual assault kits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Department of Justice officials are providing firmer numbers of untested sexual assault kits sitting on police and hospital shelves.

DOJ officials told the Attorney General's Sexual Assault Response team on Tuesday that an inventory launched in March 2016 revealed 6,372 kits. Dane County had the most kits with 1,272.

They say more than 4,605 kits have been designated for testing. Of kits not designated from testing, 45 percent involve an offender that's already been convicted and 38 percent involve a victim who hasn't consented to testing.

The DOJ has sent 800 kits to a private lab for testing. The lab has completed testing on 50 kits.

DOJ's website says the inventory turned up 5,800 kits. Agency spokesman Johnny Koremenos said Monday that 3,800 kits have been designated for testing.

