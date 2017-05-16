Copy-State lawmakers want to crack down on child porn requests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin say it's not against state law to solicit sexually explicit photographs of children but clearly should be.

Rep. Andre Jacque and Sen. Van Wanggaard announced Tuesday they're circulating a bill that would make it a misdemeanor for adults to solicit sexually explicit photos, recordings or other representations of minors.

Jacque says current law allows sexual predators to groom children over an extended period of time without getting in trouble until they actually gain possession of child pornography.

He says officers in Brown County investigating child pornography brought the need for such a proposal to his attention.

Under the bill, an adult who solicits sexually explicit photographs from someone under the age of 18 would face up to a $10,000 fine and nine months in jail.

