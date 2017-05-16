Clark Co. Sheriff: Child, 3, dies after run over by brother, 5 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Clark Co. Sheriff: Child, 3, dies after run over by brother, 5

Photo courtesy Clark Co. Sheriff's Office

LOYAL, Wis. (AP) - A three-year-old boy has died in a farming accident in central Wisconsin.

Clark County sheriff's officials say the toddler was run over by a skid steer loader operated by his 5-year-old brother at a farm near Loyal Monday.

Authorities say the boys and their mother were picking up rocks in a field when the 3-year-old was accidentally run over. The boy was pronounced dead at the farm in the Town of Beaver.

The sheriff's office and medical examiner continue to investigate.

