Clark Co. Sheriff: Child, 3, dies after run over by brother, 5

LOYAL, Wis. (AP) - A three-year-old boy has died in a farming accident in central Wisconsin.

Clark County sheriff's officials say the toddler was run over by a skid steer loader operated by his 5-year-old brother at a farm near Loyal Monday.

Authorities say the boys and their mother were picking up rocks in a field when the 3-year-old was accidentally run over. The boy was pronounced dead at the farm in the Town of Beaver.

The sheriff's office and medical examiner continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.