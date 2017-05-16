Winneshiek County Emergency Management shares new pictures of st - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Winneshiek County Emergency Management shares new pictures of storm damage

WINNESHIEK COUNTY (KWWL) -

Winneshiek County Emergency Management is continuing to share pictures of the extensive damage left behind throughout the county after last night's severe storms.

Attached are more pictures shared to the organization's Facebook page. The pictures are from across the county.

You can see more pictures of the storms and the ensuing damage here.

Our sister station KWWL contributed to this report.

