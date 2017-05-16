Festival Foods expanding with store purchases

ONALASKA (WKOW) -- Festival Foods announced on Tuesday that the company is buying two Pierce's Supermarkets located in Baraboo and Portage.
The Pierce family owns and operates a third store in Muscoda.
Festival Foods currently operates 26 locations around the state. The plan is to have the two locations operating under the Festival Foods banner by June 20.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.