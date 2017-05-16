Fallen officers honored in Vernon County

In Vernon County, fallen members of law enforcement were honored during an annual memorial service part of National Police Week. That service had a strong show of support from the community and law enforcement.

"We had almost every police department in the county here today," said Vernon County Sheriff John Spears. "That means a lot too, to have a good showing."

This comes during a time when law enforcement says it's becoming more and more unsafe for officers.

"There's many many dangers that law enforcement face today that we didn't face years ago," said Sheriff Spears. "It's a change, it's a trend, and law enforcement has to work accordingly."

During his remarks as guest speaker, Vernon County Judge Micheal J. Rosborough said it's important to see officers as law enforcement and members of the community.

"I think that's so important to respect law enforcement officers," Judge Rosborough said. "Not just seeing them as some kind of threatening presence that's going to write a ticket or arrest [you] for some incident."

And that respect is a two-way street.

"It's important to be part of the community," said Sheriff Spears. "...not just have your badge, patrol and do your job, but be part of the community [and] get involved in other things, let the community see you as other things, the people you are."

At the end of the day, these officers are parents, siblings, friends and community members risking their lives on a daily basis to protect others.

President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962 designating May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day, with the week following as Police Week. Today, tens of thousands of law enforcement members attend memorials in our nation's capitol honoring fallen officers.