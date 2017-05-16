Community Drug Forum offers resources for drug addiction recovery and support efforts

Last year, 873 Wisconsin residents died as a result of illegal drug use with opioids being the most common drug.

On Monday, a Community Drug Forum was held at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Onalaska to help make resources and education available to the public. The forum focused on heroin, opioids, and other prescription drug use. Recovery and support providers were also on hand to answer questions.

Organizers hope it will encourage parents of addicts and those living with addiction to seek resources or find help.

"We're learning that we need to be able to provide resources to individuals, that they're often looking for help, how they can help others in the community that might be facing substance addiction and so we're working on improving that access so that the community is aware of the issues but they also know how to look at helping those that need the assistance.," says Al Bliss, Health Educator for the La Crosse County Health Department.

According to the latest Surgeon General's report, 1 in 7 Americans will face substance addiction, yet only 10 percent receive treatment.