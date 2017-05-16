Professional Anglers test their luck on the Mississippi

A total of 330 professional anglers are in La Crosse for the FLW Pro Tour Bass Tournament.

Tom Monsoor who grew up in La Crosse fishing on the Black River said it's always been a way of life for him.

"My ma was a nut about fishing. Any time there was nothing to do we were fishing. That was her deal, flowers and fishing. We had the biggest garden you ever saw and she fished until the day she died," said Monsoor.

One day, some locals at the Clinton Street boat landing suggested he go pro.

"And it turned out to be the biggest mistake they ever made because I started doing it then I started winning tournaments around here a lot," laughed Monsoor.

Gary Yamamoto, a Professional Angler and Founder of Yamamoto Custom Baits, it's about much more than reeling in a big catch.

"We drove twelve hundred miles in two days to get up here. The tournament atmosphere is something that I live for. As long as I can do it, I'll do it," expressed Yamamoto.

"It isn't just the Mississippi River, La Crosse is special. La Crosse is set up to bring in the best tournaments there are and we have some of the best fishing in the country and people love to come here," added Yamamoto.

Tuesday was the final day of practice, with Wednesday being a rest day. Both pros and co-anglers will gear up to compete for two days beginning on Thursday, May 18.

The field will be cut down to the top 20 on day three and a top 10 on day four with the winners being determined by the cumulative weight of their catches.

This is the very first time this tournament has been held in La Crosse.

MORE INFORMATION: FLW Fishing: Fishing League Worldwide

MORE INFORMATION: Gary Yamamoto Custom Baits