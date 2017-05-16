ABC announces fall schedule - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

ABC announces fall schedule

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK (AP) -- -

ABC's prime-time schedule for the fall, all times Eastern:

Monday

8 p.m. - "Dancing With the Stars"

10 p.m. - "The Good Doctor"

___

Tuesday

8 p.m. - "The Middle"

8:30 p.m. - "Fresh Off the Boat"

9 p.m. - "black-ish"

9:30 p.m. - "The Mayor"

10 p.m. - "The Gospel of Kevin"

___

Wednesday

8 p.m. - "The Goldbergs"

8:30 p.m. - "Speechless"

9 p.m. - "Modern Family"

9:30 p.m. - "American Housewife"

10 p.m. - "Designated Survivor"

___

Thursday

8 p.m. - "Grey's Anatomy"

9 p.m. - "Scandal"

10 p.m. - "How to Get Away With Murder"

___

Friday

8 p.m. - "Once Upon a Time"

9 p.m. - "Marvel's Inhumans"

10 p.m. - "20/20"

___

Saturday

8 p.m. - "Saturday Night Football"

___

Sunday

7 p.m. - "America's Funniest Home Videos"

8 p.m. - "To Tell the Truth"

9 p.m. - "Shark Tank"

10 p.m. - "Ten Days in the Valley"

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.