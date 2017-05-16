ABC announces fall schedule

ABC's prime-time schedule for the fall, all times Eastern:

Monday

8 p.m. - "Dancing With the Stars"

10 p.m. - "The Good Doctor"

___

Tuesday

8 p.m. - "The Middle"

8:30 p.m. - "Fresh Off the Boat"

9 p.m. - "black-ish"

9:30 p.m. - "The Mayor"

10 p.m. - "The Gospel of Kevin"

___

Wednesday

8 p.m. - "The Goldbergs"

8:30 p.m. - "Speechless"

9 p.m. - "Modern Family"

9:30 p.m. - "American Housewife"

10 p.m. - "Designated Survivor"

___

Thursday

8 p.m. - "Grey's Anatomy"

9 p.m. - "Scandal"

10 p.m. - "How to Get Away With Murder"

___

Friday

8 p.m. - "Once Upon a Time"

9 p.m. - "Marvel's Inhumans"

10 p.m. - "20/20"

___

Saturday

8 p.m. - "Saturday Night Football"

___

Sunday

7 p.m. - "America's Funniest Home Videos"

8 p.m. - "To Tell the Truth"

9 p.m. - "Shark Tank"

10 p.m. - "Ten Days in the Valley"

