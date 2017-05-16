ABC announces fall schedule

ABC's prime-time schedule for the fall, all times Eastern:
Monday
8 p.m. - "Dancing With the Stars"
10 p.m. - "The Good Doctor"
___
Tuesday
8 p.m. - "The Middle"
8:30 p.m. - "Fresh Off the Boat"
9 p.m. - "black-ish"
9:30 p.m. - "The Mayor"
10 p.m. - "The Gospel of Kevin"
___
Wednesday
8 p.m. - "The Goldbergs"
8:30 p.m. - "Speechless"
9 p.m. - "Modern Family"
9:30 p.m. - "American Housewife"
10 p.m. - "Designated Survivor"
___
Thursday
8 p.m. - "Grey's Anatomy"
9 p.m. - "Scandal"
10 p.m. - "How to Get Away With Murder"
___
Friday
8 p.m. - "Once Upon a Time"
9 p.m. - "Marvel's Inhumans"
10 p.m. - "20/20"
___
Saturday
8 p.m. - "Saturday Night Football"
___
Sunday
7 p.m. - "America's Funniest Home Videos"
8 p.m. - "To Tell the Truth"
9 p.m. - "Shark Tank"
10 p.m. - "Ten Days in the Valley"
