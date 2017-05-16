Chris Soules pleads not guilty-demands speedy trial

Former Bachelor star, Chris Soules, has pleaded 'not guilty' to the felony charges filed against him in a deadly crash last month in Buchanan County.

The 35 year old Arlington farmer waived his right to an arraignment in open court, entering a written arraignment and plea of not guilty Tuesday through his Des Moines lawyers.

Soules' formal arraignment had been scheduled for May 23 at the Buchanan County Courthouse in Independence.

The State of Iowa has charged Soules with felony hit and run resulting in a death, in connection with the fatal crash last month, which took the life of 68-year old Kenny Mosher, of Aurora.

In a court filing Tuesday, (May 16) Soules also demands a speedy trial in his case,

Chris Soules' legal team earlier asked that the charges against him be dismissed. The court denied that motion.

Soules' lawyers have also filed a motion for Bill of Particulars, requesting a more specific statement of the details of the alleged crime.