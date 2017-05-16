Storms rolled through southern Wisconsin Monday night

The storms that rolled through southern Wisconsin Monday night packed quite a punch.

The National Weather Service office in La Crosse received numerous reports of winds topping 50 miles per hour. Emergency management officials in Grant County reported a gust that hit 68 miles per hour in Cuba City. Tree branches were downed in the Hazel Green area and debris was blowing across the highway in Ellenboro.

The National Weather Service office in Milwaukee/Sullivan also received reports of trees and power lines being knocked down in Green and Lafayette counties.

Storms that moved through earlier Monday evening dropped hail. In some places, the hail stones were the size of a golf ball.