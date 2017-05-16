Staying in stride: Dana, Doug Feyen share bond on and off track

The Feyens were never a running family.

Or at least they weren't until Dana began running in seventh grade.

Three years later, she's known around Galesville as the 'running girl,' and has a excelled as a distance runner at Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School.

But what isn't as well known is that Feyen is just one half of the story. Her twin brother Doug is also an avid runner, and is also a success for the Red Hawks.

The two began competing together as freshmen, and now train side by side year round. Last summer, they ran up to 55 miles per week together around their favorite paths in Trempealeau County.

"It's helped us to bond. We have conversations on our runs," Dana Feyen said. "We wouldn't have those conversations if we were at home. It's just a special bond I guess through running."

Doug Feyen credits his sister for sparking his interest in running.

"Every time she has a victory, I'm right there with her because I do a lot of practices with her," he said. "I know how hard and how much time and commitment she puts into it."

Both had successful days at the Coulee Conference Track Meet last weekend in Black River Falls. Dana Feyen won the 3200 meter run and nearly broke her own record time, then narrowly lost to Viroqua's Jillian Weston in the 1600 meter run. Doug Feyen finished fourth in the 3200 meter run to help the Red Hawks win the boys team title.

Occasionally the siblings battle on the track. During smaller meets, the 3200 is often a combined event, giving both Dana and Doug a challenge. In their last race, Doug edged ahead in the final lap.

"Only by four seconds," he said.

"Dana's favorite meets aren't the big meets. It's the little ones where they combine the girls and boys 2-mile," G-E-T co-head coach Matt Wenthe. "Most of her best times come when it's a small meet and she gets to run in a combined section."

The Feyens are sure to support each other as well. When Dana won the division 2 state cross country title last fall, Doug was waiting to greet her at the finish line.

"He was just so excited. That's really special to know he's there supporting me," Dana Feyen said.

As the track season nears its final leg, both Feyens have their eye on a trip to the State Track and Field Championships at Roger Harring Stadium. Dana Feyen is looking to improve on a pair of top-3 finishes, while Doug is hoping to make a surprise run into the 3200 field.

When they're done, they'll return to the back roads of Trempealeau to train for next season, stride for stride, pushing each other.