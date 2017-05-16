TORNADO: Barron Co. sheriff says 1 fatality, at least 25 people injured in Chetek, Cameron area

Barron (WQOW) - Several people are injured in the Barron County area, including one person who has died, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald

News 18 spoke with Sheriff Fitzgerald on Tuesday night. He confirmed there is one fatality and at least 25 people who are injured. Sheriff Fitzgerald said the severe damage is between Chetek and Cameron on Highway SS.

He said most of the damage is concentrated at a trailer park and turkey barns. Sheriff Fitzgerald said the lone fatality was at the trailer park.

Sheriff Fitzgerald said emergency crews are doing a second search of the buildings right now.

KARE-TV and KSTP-TV in the Twin Cities report the tornado hit the Prairie Lakes Estates trailer park north of Chetek.

Chetek Mayor Jeff Martin tells KSTP that numerous emergency vehicles have gone to the trailer park. He says he had no immediate confirmation of any injuries. He estimates the park had around 50 homes.

Wisconsin Emergency Management reported that 40 of those 50 homes were destroyed.

This is a developing situation. We'll update this story as more information becomes available