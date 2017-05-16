Onalaska, De Soto softball teams clinch titles

Tuesday's local scores
HS Softball
Onalaska 11, Sparta 1...Onalaska 9-2 to clinch a share of MVC title, they're first title since 1996
Central 8, Logan 1...McGuire HR and 3 RBI's. Central 8-3 MVC
La Farge 2, De Soto 17...Wopat 4 hits, 5 RBI's. De Soto clinches share of Ridge & Valley title.
Mel-Min 1, Blair-Taylor 12
G-E-T 4, Viroqua 1
Augusta 2, C-FC 7...C-FC 16-3
Holmen 11, Tomah 2...Holmen 8-3 MVC
Lincoln 14, Whitehall 15
HS Baseball
G-E-T 9-4, Viroqua 5-15
Cashton 11, Brookwood 1
La Crescent 1, Cotter 3
Sparta 1, West Salem 5
Mel-Min 10, Blair-Taylor 2
Holmen 3, Tomah 2...F/12
Caledonia 7, Rush-Pete 3
Caledonia 4, GMLOK 2
Girls Soccer
West Salem 0, Aquinas 1
Onalaska 5, Sparta 0
Holmen 0, Tomah 0
Boys Tennis
Aquinas 3, Holmen 4...Both teams 5-1 MVC
