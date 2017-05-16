Onalaska, De Soto softball teams clinch titles

Tuesday's local scores

HS Softball

Onalaska 11, Sparta 1...Onalaska 9-2 to clinch a share of MVC title, they're first title since 1996

Central 8, Logan 1...McGuire HR and 3 RBI's. Central 8-3 MVC

La Farge 2, De Soto 17...Wopat 4 hits, 5 RBI's. De Soto clinches share of Ridge & Valley title.

Mel-Min 1, Blair-Taylor 12

G-E-T 4, Viroqua 1

Augusta 2, C-FC 7...C-FC 16-3

Holmen 11, Tomah 2...Holmen 8-3 MVC

Lincoln 14, Whitehall 15

HS Baseball

G-E-T 9-4, Viroqua 5-15

Cashton 11, Brookwood 1

La Crescent 1, Cotter 3

Sparta 1, West Salem 5

Mel-Min 10, Blair-Taylor 2

Holmen 3, Tomah 2...F/12

Caledonia 7, Rush-Pete 3

Caledonia 4, GMLOK 2

Girls Soccer

West Salem 0, Aquinas 1

Onalaska 5, Sparta 0

Holmen 0, Tomah 0

Boys Tennis

Aquinas 3, Holmen 4...Both teams 5-1 MVC