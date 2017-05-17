New location highlights Family Fun Fair

Explore La Crosse is partnering with the FLW fishing tournament in La Crosse this weekend to host the 16th Annual Riverside Family Fun Fair at Veterans Freedom Park on French Island. The event takes place Saturday, May 20 from 12 - 4 p.m.

Admission to the event is free, and all games and concessions are $.50 each. There will be some traditional favorites when it comes to vendors and activities like inflatable games from the Big Event Company and painting classes. Some new attractions, with the new location, include the FLW fishing tournament weigh-in and archery and axe-throwing hosted by Kicking Bear.

For more information, check out explorelacrosse.com