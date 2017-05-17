Woman gets probation for using stolen credit card data

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Lincoln woman has been given four years of probation for using stolen credit card information to buy $190,000 worth of laptop computers.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/2qvSsI2 ) that 35-year-old Amanda Koeber also was ordered Tuesday to pay $10,000 in restitution and serve 30 days' house arrest. She'd pleaded no contest to attempted theft after prosecutors lowered the charge.

Authorities say Wisconsin investigators contacted Lincoln police in April 2016, saying someone had obtained credit card information from a business there and used it to make purchases in Lincoln. Officers later learned that credit card information stolen from business accounts in Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania also was illegally used in Lincoln by the same person.

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.