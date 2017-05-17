Sheriff: Remains found in shed after fire came from 2 people

JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) - Jefferson County authorities say the human remains found in a shed after a fire in the Town of Ixonia last month came from two people.

Sheriff Paul Milbrath says one set of remains has been identified as 61-year-old Brion Downie, who lived in a home on the property. The second set of remains has still not been identified. Additional DNA tests are being conducted.

The fire struck April 24. Firefighters arrived to find a shed and the home on fire.

The town of Ixonia is about 40 miles west of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.