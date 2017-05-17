Farmers fear flooding's effect on fields

The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes grew a couple more overnight.

For farmers who just seeded their fields, this is a serious step backward.

"We really can't do anything about what we just planted," Roger Holtegaard, a farmer, said. "Maybe some of the fields got flooded out, some of them got eroded bad."

Holtegaard measured 4 inches of rain at his farm in northwest Rochester.

Many farmers in the area recently planted soy beans.

This rain could have washed many of the seeds away.

As for corn farmers, they have their own issues to deal with.

"Instead of for the seed to go through 2 inches of dirt, it might have four inches to come through," Holtegaard said. "Just on your low areas that washed the dirt on top of the hill and down to the bottom."

This crust might have to be busted up before the seedlings can make it through.

But the water also washed away some of the healthy topsoil in the area, leaving them with lesser quality dirt.

Holtegaard says he needs to harvest his hay to feed his cows, which is also a challenge with the rain.

"This hay field is so saturated, when we start cutting, we'll probably start tearing things up."

He says his family has seen a lot of rain these past couple years.

Because of this, the harvest window for his alfalfa has been getting shorter and shorter.

But farmers are nothing if not persistent.

"It's just gonna make things tougher, it's gonna be wetter, harder to hay," Holtegaard said. "Just gonna have to roll with the punches, see how it goes."