Aging Fillmore County Jail assessed by National Institute of Corrections

After nearly half a century of operation, the Fillmore County Jail in Preston is showing its age. So the Sheriff's Office is working with the National Institute of Corrections (NIC) to determine the need for improvements.

The Sheriff's Office contacted the NIC about providing a Jail and Justice System Assessment "to assist the county in determining how best to address current and future detention needs."

"Whether it's to build a new facility, try to renovate this facility, or we've also taken a look at the option such as we call it the 'Dodge County Model,' where they actually house their prisoners out in other counties," said Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase. "This is a very old structure. We're approaching 50 years old. And with that, you have things that you constantly try to keep up maintenance-wise, keep up cold-wise. Sometimes, rules and regulations change and you have to make sure you change with that."

For example, a few months ago, the Fillmore County Jail was rated to house 24 detainees. Now, it is rated to house 20 because of a change in square-foot requirements by the Department of Corrections.

From May 15 to 17, a team contracted by the NIC toured the Fillmore County Jail and talked with county officials to provide an assessment of the county's detention and justice system.

The team liked a lot of what it saw.

"There's good communication among the justice system stakeholders. There's a lot of interest in looking at treatment alternatives, so it's not just jail people and lock them up," said Mark Martin, a technical resource provider contracted with the NIC to provide the assessment.

But the team found room for improvements, particularly in the jail's design.

"The cells are located at right angles down a central corridor. And basically to surveil inmates, officers walk up and down the corridor -- they have very little direct interaction with the inmates themselves," Martin said.

Martin shared some of his observations with the public during a town hall meeting Tuesday evening at Fillmore Central Elementary School.

"This is their facility. As residents, citizens, taxpayers of Fillmore county, they have a stake in this also. Ultimately, whatever we do is going to affect them," said Sheriff Kaase.

Martin said a written report on this week's assessment will be made available to the sheriff in the near future.