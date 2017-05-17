Northwest Wis. tornado survivors share their stories

CHETEK (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service will be surveying damage in northwest Wisconsin Wednesday morning after a deadly tornado tore through the region Tuesday. Damage survey teams will assess locations, strengths and numbers of tornadoes. The NWS has confirmed one person was killed in Barron County and more than 25 other people were hurt.

One of the hardest hit areas was a mobile home community in Chetek, Barron County. People who live there tell our sister station WQOW, they are recovering physically and emotionally. "When I got back and got back to my trailer, my neighbors, some people were helping the lady out of the trailer and her husband was buried inside," recalls Dale Daily. "So I crawled underneath the trailer inside and started removing the refrigerator from him checking his vitals -- I'm CPR trained --- until the EMTs got there, I think he made it."

Even those who were not home at the time of the tornado were still on edge, like Misty La Rue. "I was praying and praying at work that he was going to be saved, that our animals were going to be saved, that our trailer house was going to be saved," she says. "God answered our prayers because our trailer house was barely touched. And I'm really thankful for that."

The Red Cross is working to give shelter, food and support to people in Barron and Rusk Counties.