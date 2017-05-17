Residents clean up after widespread storm damage in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Monday's severe weather proved no match for several homes, properties and a church in Grant County.

With the sunlight shining one day after, residents were able to see the damage as they began the cleanup process.

"It's a mess," said Marcus Groom as he described the scene at his house in Potosi. The heavy wind managed to snap two large trees down in his backyard. Both of them fell on the backside of his house.

"They probably were a good 60 feet," he added.

The sound of a wood chipper echoed down Main Street as it was parked in Groom's driveway. Large branches were fed through it as they came out the other end in shredded pieces. Several helpers spent the day cleaning debris off the house and patched the roof with a giant blue tarp.

Groom's wife and son were inside the house when the tree came crashing down.

"She said she heard a roar and she told Wyatt to start heading to the basement," Groom said.

A large couple of branches came falling through his 8-year-old son's bedroom, hitting his bed after they pierced gaping holes in the ceiling. Groom said he's just happy his son wasn't asleep when it all happened.

"I don't know. That's not something I really want to think about," he said.

The bulk of the impact was on Groom's bedroom. Shattered glass from the window, tree branches and pine needles were left scattered around the room.

"I ain't event though about putting a dollar amount on it yet," Groom said.

His property wasn't the only one that suffered extensive damage. The strong winds ripped through a shed on a farm in Lancaster. Scattered pieces of mangled tin roof could be seen across a field until it was cleaned up later Tuesday. It was a structure that was refinished a year and a half ago.

"It's really disappointing but the fortunate thing is no one got hurt," said David Fritz, the owner of the property.

Just down the highway in Tennyson, the roof at Saint Andrew's Catholic Church was patched with a blue tarp as well after it, too, was hit by damaging winds.

Grant County Emergency Management said the damage was widespread across the area. Although the National Weather Service said there was no tornado detected in the county, the victims whose properties were damaged don't believe that.

"My honest opinion, I think there was a tornado," said Groom. "I've seen straight-line wind damage before and it's not this bad."

His family will now stay in a lodge or motel for a second night and many more to come until the damage can be fixed.