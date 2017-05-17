More severe weather potential today

The threat for severe weather returns to the Coulee Region today with heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes as potential hazards.

WXOW Meteorologist Madeline Sky says showers and thunderstorms are expected on and off through the morning hours with the greatest threat for severe storms from the mid-afternoon into the evening. The risk of severe weather will be higher for locations around and south of I-90 although all of the Coulee Region has the right ingredients for intense storms.

What is the difference between a watch and a warning? Here are classifications according to the National Weather Service:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Severe thunderstorms are possible. Be ready to act if a warning is issued.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Severe weather has been reported. Warnings indicate imminent danger. Take shelter.

Tornado Watch: Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is near your area.

Tornado Warning: A tornado has been sighted or likely to occur. There is imminent danger to life and property. Take shelter.

