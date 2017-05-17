Loggers Lager looks to be a hit

The La Crosse Loggers debuted a new addition to their summer lineup - a specialty beer. Logger Lager was on tap for sampling at Howies on La Crosse Street. The tap beer is set to be available all summer at Logger Field as well as several other local establishments.

According to Logger General Manager Chris Goodell, it's a great summertime brew.

"It's a traditional style German lager, but it's lighter. It's got a summer feel to it, refreshing and something you can really enjoy," he said.

The specialty brew is made by Lucette Brewing Company. There are discussions of making Logger Lager available in bottles, but for now it's exclusively a tap beer.