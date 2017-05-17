Hwy. 53 Corridor Project gets community input

The La Crosse City Planning Commission invited northside residents for input on the Highway 53 Corridor project.

The third in a series of public forums was attended by over 50 people. The format of the meeting allowed for anyone to offer suggestions, input and concerns they might have about the road rebuilding through their community.

According to City Senior Planner Tim Acklin, it makes a big difference when the community proactively get's involved in the preliminary process.

"One idea we looked at was a possible roundabout at the Rose and Clinton Street intersection. The public was generally not in favor of that. They said no, we listened and we took that out - it's s not there anymore," he said.

Acklin added that from that point, plans moved forward with other intersection improvements.

Anyone wanting to see the current information on the corridor project can do so by visiting the city of La Crosse website.