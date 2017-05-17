Salvation Army begins planning for building improvements

The Salvation Army hosted community tours, providing people the chance to see what they do.

In addition, the tours served as an opportunity to see what homelessness and services look like.

Major Jeff Richardson said the original building with the chapel was built in 1955, with the gym and dorm area being constructed in 1990. He added, it's in need of some expansions and renovations.

"It's sort of a dorm, barrack type thing which is another reason to have a nice tour for people to put an eye on that. It's not working for the population we see today with families, or individuals, or LGBT individuals and that sort of thing-we're just more and more challenged every day. So we've got to do something about the shelter and that's what's driving it," said Richardson.

They will meet with a planning study consultant group a the end of June to discuss plans and get the ball rolling.

"We'll begin to discuss where gaps might be in service. Where the Salvation Army might be able to change program, increase program, maybe sunset some historical programs in order to make way for new. But just kind of get that under our belt and then out of that will come sort of the idea of what areas of the building should expand," said Richardson.

If you'd like to donate for their new facility you can stop by the current building or visit their website.

