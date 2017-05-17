2017 Riverfest Commodore and First Mate announced

The 2017 Riverfest Commodore and First Mate made their first debut on Wednesday during the annual Riverfest Ambassador announcement.

Jeff and Andrea Wieser of La Crescent will reign over this year's Riverfest celebration, slated to take place June 30 through July 4.

Commodore Jeff has served on the Crucifixion Church Parish board and also serves on the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. In addition, he spends his time serving with the Western Technical College Foundation Board of Directors and the Family and Children's Center Board.

"We initially got involved in 1984 as members of the La Crosse Jaycees," Jeff said. "You know when we first started they had a few things going on and it seemed like they were mainly toward the evening and now its become an all day festival."

Andrea is a past president of the La Crescent School District Foundation. The couple lives in La Crescent and Jeff is a graduate of Western Technical College. Andrea is a UW-La Crosse alum.

"We're really looking forward to just representing Riverfest and the city of La Crosse itself and the areas surrounding it," the couple said.

Both are employed by their family business, Wieser Brothers General Contractor Inc. The couple has three sons.

Their official term in office starts June 21 with the Commodore Banquet at the Radisson Hotel Ballroom. Tickets are available by calling (608) 782-6000.

This year's festival will offer several new attractions, including the Reinhart Burger Bash, Wild World of Animals and the River City Wrestling Championship on Sunday of the festival.