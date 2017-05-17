Rains also causing damage in area, state

Besides the damage from a tornado and strong winds, rain and its aftermath are also causing problems in Wisconsin.

Flood watches and warnings are in effect in several counties including Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson until midnight Thursday. Three to five inches of rain fell in Tuesday's storms, which flooded out a number of roads in those counties. The Trempealeau River, Elk Creek, and Pigeon Creek are all rising today.

Sandbagging is underway in Independence according to the Wisconsin Emergency Management. The Village of Pigeon Falls is also experiencing flooding.

In Jackson County, a state of emergency was issued due to the flooding. A number of roads are closed and/or damaged due to floodwaters. State Highway 121 between Northfield and the county line is closed from water over the road.

