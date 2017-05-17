Students with disabilities participate in swim meet

More than 30 students from Logan Middle and High School along with Central High School immersed themselves into the pool to show off their swimming skills.

It's part of a 4th annual event. Allowing students to display all of their hard work with various heats in the pool and even jump off the diving board.

Jessa Pfennig, Specially Designed Physical Education Teacher for the School District of La Crosse said it's an exciting day for them.

"We work on the front stroke, the back stroke, and just swim safety in general getting the kids used to the water so they don't have that fear and they're introduced to a lifelong activity. So after preparing for it all year, it gives them a chance to showcase everything they've learned," said Pfennig.

She added that they swim the entire school year and this event marks the culmination of all their hard work.

"They love it. This is something our students look forward to every year. There's a lot of nerves coming in today because there's so many people and they're not used to it, but it's something that they look forward to because it's all about them. They get to show their parents what they've been working on," added Pfennig.

