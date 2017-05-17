Logan graduates take part in Senior March at Northside Elementary

The 2nd Annual Senior March filled the hallways of Northside Elementary Wednesday afternoon.

Seniors from Logan High School and 5th graders from Northside Elementary paraded through school with signs featuring their future plans and aspirations, all while being met with cheers and high fives from fellow students. The senior march provides commendation for graduating students and gives younger students an idea of how to spend their own future.

"I think the concept of graduation and goals and being an adult is kind of an abstract concept to a little kid. To have an actual person have the graduation robes, to have them have a sign that says what they want to do, that makes it real and a little one can aim for that much better with an actual visual," says Laura Huber, Principal at Northside Elementary.

Following the march, students and graduates enjoyed some ice cream provided by the La Crosse Public Education Foundation.