Reconstruction of Old River Road Trail completed

The Old River Road Trail was dedicated in Dresbach Wednesday morning, after a four year reconstruction project.

The 3 mile trail is a reconstruction of the Old Highway 61 Trail which, before that reconstruction, was in rough shape. The bike trail runs parallel to I-90 between the Dresbach Travel Information Center and the Dresbach Interchange Exit 273 A&B to the north. It functions as part of the Mississippi river Trail which spans more than 3000 miles.

"This is a key piece because it was hard to bike through the interchange that is the i-90-61 connection," said Anne Morse, Sustainability Coordinator for Winona County.

"Without this connection we wouldn't get to Iowa, Wisconsin or throughout Minnesota," said Jean Meyer, Project Manager from MnDOT. "This is a very important piece that needed to get done."

The project cost $1,045,790. A partnership between Winona County, Dresbach, La Crescent, Mn-DOT and Friends of the Blufflands will tackle maintenance for the next 20 years. After the dedication, those in attendance broke in the new trail with 7, 14 and 18 mile bike rides. Those involved hope this will encourage more to enjoy the beauty along that stretch of the Mississippi.

The paved portion of the trail is a small segment of what used to be the old US Highway 61, a roadway referenced in Bob Dylan's 1965 album Highway 61 Revisited, which included the hit song, Like a Rolling Stone.