Eagles embracing new role with NCAA Regionals approaching

Reaching the NCAA Div. III National Baseball Championships is becoming a common occurrence for UW-La Crosse.

This year though, they enter the regional in a different role, as the underdog.

The Eagles are the 5th seed in the eight-team Whitewater Regional.

They won the regional as the host school each of the last two seasons.

Even though there are a lot of new faces on this year's squad, the Eagles still have plenty of big game experience to draw on.

"It's going to be a new experience for a lot of the young guys but we've got a lot of good leadership that's been there before. I guess coming in too, and not knowing what's going on and just being confident and just playing baseball isn't a bad thing either," said senior pitcher Caleb Boushley.

"It's a different role. It does take pressure off you as a player and as a team. Of course you want to be the one-seed, but it's just a relief for some of the younger guys and for someone like me just knowing you can go out there and play ball and just enjoy each moment," said infielder Nate Heili.

UW-L will take on St. Scholastica at 10 AM Thursday.

The Eagles lost two close games to the Saints in Duluth in early April.

It's a double-elimination tournament.