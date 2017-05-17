Downed trees, power lines affect Jackson County. - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Downed trees, power lines affect Jackson County.

Posted: Updated:
Photo from City Hall in Black River Falls Wednesday afternoon. Brad Chown photo. Photo from City Hall in Black River Falls Wednesday afternoon. Brad Chown photo.

Jackson County Emergency Management is asking people not to travel in the county Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. 

Emergency Management Coordinator Kristina Page said that the storms Wednesday knocked down trees and power lines in the county. 

"With the number of trees and power lines down coupled with the flood damage from earlier today and inadequate light at night, it is not safe to travel on the roads right now," said Page. "We are urging people to restrict their travel to emergencies only."

Power companies have crews throughout the county working to restore electricity. 

Page asks that any residents that have storm damage report it to 211 or 1-800-362-8255. 

She said that there haven't been any reports of residential damage. 

Some roads in the county were washed out due to heavy rains and are closed. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.