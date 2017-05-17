Downed trees, power lines affect Jackson County.

Jackson County Emergency Management is asking people not to travel in the county Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Emergency Management Coordinator Kristina Page said that the storms Wednesday knocked down trees and power lines in the county.

"With the number of trees and power lines down coupled with the flood damage from earlier today and inadequate light at night, it is not safe to travel on the roads right now," said Page. "We are urging people to restrict their travel to emergencies only."

Power companies have crews throughout the county working to restore electricity.

Page asks that any residents that have storm damage report it to 211 or 1-800-362-8255.

She said that there haven't been any reports of residential damage.

Some roads in the county were washed out due to heavy rains and are closed.