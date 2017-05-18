Drive for Hope looks to end Lung Cancer

On Monday, June 5, 2017 Gundersen Medical Foundation will host the 10th Annual Drive for Hope for Lung Cancer Research golf tournament at the La Crosse Country Club.

Last year, hundreds of golfers, sponsors, businesses, dinner attendees and volunteers helped us to net more than $26,000 for local Lung Cancer Research. Drive for Hope advances research which ultimately translates into state-of-the-art care for the patients and communities we serve.

Register online.

Lung cancer kills more people than breast, colon, prostate cancer combined, yet these three cancers receive an average of 5.8 times more research funding per life lost than lung cancer.

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in men and women.

Lung cancer is often called the "disease of smokers," yet as many as 20% of people who die from lung cancer have never smoked.

A new screening test is now available for current and former smokers. It has been shown to significantly reduce the number of deaths caused by lung cancer.

Drive for Hope is a 4-person-scramble. Entry fee is $125 per person and includes: grab-n-go lunch, 18-hole green fees, cart, special gift, hole-event prizes, trophies for winning teams, team photo and dinner at the 19th Hole.

10 a.m. Registration opens, warm up on the driving range. Opportunity to purchase mulligans, basket raffle tickets and enjoy a margarita.

11:30 a.m. Grab-n-go lunch

Noon 18-Hole Golf Scramble (shotgun start)

5 p.m. Party at the 19th Hole (Clubhouse) Begins immediately following golf and includes dinner, raffle, live auction and awards presentation.

Sponsorship Opportunities

We want to make this our best year yet, but we can't do it alone. Please consider showing your support by becoming a sponsor or giving a tax-deductible gift to support lung cancer research today.

Birdie Sponsor: $300

Hole sponsorship with professional sign identification

Name listed in dinner program and rule sheet

Eagle Sponsor: $800

Includes the above, plus…

Lunch, golf/carts, and dinner for four

Company name and logo on course signage and materials

Double Eagle Golf Sponsor: $1,500

Includes all of the above, plus…

Lunch, golf/carts, and dinner for eight

Recognition from Podium during dinner program

Opportunity for on-site display or presence at hole for networking and/or game activity

The Caddies Club: $________

Can't be a sponsor? Make a tax-deductible contribution and your name will be listed as a contributing member of the "Caddies Club" in the dinner program.

For additional information, or if you would like to become a sponsor, please contact:

Mandy Dawson, Events Specialist

Email: aldawson@gundersenhealth.org

Phone: (608) 775-4931