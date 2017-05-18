Storms topple trees, power lines, cancel classes

Another round of severe storms in Wisconsin has toppled trees and power lines, destroyed a barn and canceled classes in one community.

The storms Wednesday hit southern Wisconsin particularly hard with significant damage reported in Rock, Sauk, Columbia, Walworth and Jefferson counties. A barn in Bradford, east of Janesville, was destroyed by high winds that also left thousands without power.

The Whitewater Unified School District canceled classes at its five schools because of a lack of electricity.

Meanwhile to the northwest, residents in Barron County are trying to move forward after a tornado leveled most homes in a trailer park near Chetek. One man was killed and two dozen others were hurt when the tornado touched down Tuesday evening.

