Storms topple trees, power lines, cancel classes - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Storms topple trees, power lines, cancel classes

Posted: Updated:

Another round of severe storms in Wisconsin has toppled trees and power lines, destroyed a barn and canceled classes in one community.

The storms Wednesday hit southern Wisconsin particularly hard with significant damage reported in Rock, Sauk, Columbia, Walworth and Jefferson counties. A barn in Bradford, east of Janesville, was destroyed by high winds that also left thousands without power.

The Whitewater Unified School District canceled classes at its five schools because of a lack of electricity.

Meanwhile to the northwest, residents in Barron County are trying to move forward after a tornado leveled most homes in a trailer park near Chetek. One man was killed and two dozen others were hurt when the tornado touched down Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.