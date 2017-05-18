Wisconsin and California lawmakers take aim at 'stealthing' - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin and California lawmakers take aim at 'stealthing'

By CARA LOMBARDO
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic lawmakers in at least two states want to criminalize "stealthing," in which someone removes a condom without permission during intercourse.

Wisconsin state Rep. Melissa Sargent and California state Rep. Cristina Garcia say exposing partners to the risk of a sexually transmitted disease or unwanted pregnancy without their knowledge amounts to sexual assault.

Sargent believes the proposal she introduced this month is the nation's first to address stealthing. It would require sexual partners to consent to removing contraceptive devices.

Garcia introduced a bill in California this week that would make removing or tampering with a condom without consent a form of rape.

It's unclear how widespread stealthing is. Google searches for the term spiked after it was described in an academic journal in April. But it was around before that.

