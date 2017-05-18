Democrats push for statewide use-of-force policies

Democratic lawmakers from Madison and Milwaukee want to set statewide standards for when and how law enforcement officers should use deadly force.

Reps. Chris Taylor, Evan Goyke and David Bowen and Sen. LaTonya Johnson held a news conference Tuesday to introduce a package of bills. The proposals would require law enforcement agencies across the state to adopt uniform policies regarding the use of force, make those policies available to the public and annually train their officers on alternatives to using force.

They come less than a year after violence and protests erupted in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood after a Milwaukee police officer shot and killed 23-year-old Sylville Smith after a traffic stop and brief foot chase.

The Democrats would need support from Republican lawmakers to get the bills passed.

