Students enjoy locally-produced 'Surf and Turf' meal

Holmen High School recognized seniors on Thursday with a special 'Surf and Turf' lunch.

All of the food for the lunch was locally produced. Principal Bob Baer and School Nutrition Supervisor Michael Gasper grilled more than 600 steaks purchased from Sunray Dairy in Mindoro. Students also enjoyed grilled shrimp, asparagus grown by Holmen FFA, and baked potatoes. After choosing fruits and vegetables, the students ended the meal with a slice of strawberry or pumpkin cake.

Gasper said the meal celebrates the end of the school year and recognizes the accomplishments of the graduating seniors.

"When you think about it, a lot of these kids have been in the school system longer than a lot of employees have been here," Gasper said. "It takes a lot of effort to get from kindergarten to your senior year, and we just thought we need to do something special to send them off and really celebrate the accomplishments they've had over the twelve years."

Gasper said the Holmen School District offers a wide variety of fruit and vegetables to students every day. The high school prepares special meals for other holidays and special occasions throughout the year. Gasper said they are the first school district he has heard of to offer a steak lunch for students.