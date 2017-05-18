Dayton signs Real ID bill, averting travel woes for 2018 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Dayton signs Real ID bill, averting travel woes for 2018

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Minnesota residents don't need to worry about trouble boarding flights next year: Gov. Mark Dayton has signed a bill complying with Real ID into law.

Minnesota was the final holdout in meeting stricter federal ID standards. Lawmakers struggled for years to pass a bill, raising the prospect of residents being turned away from domestic flights when the federal government requires the new IDs starting in January.

But the Legislature finally reached a deal this week, sending a bill to Dayton's desk Wednesday. Dayton signed the bill Thursday morning.

Dayton praised the Legislature for finally passing what he called critical legislation.

Its passage allows the state to get an extension to continue using standard driver's licenses until October 2020. State officials expect to begin issuing the new IDs sometime next year.

