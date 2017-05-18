Salvation Army honors two with Red Shield award

The Salvation Army is celebrating service. They're honoring Brad and Lynn Sturm with their Red Shield award for making a significant impact on the La Crosse community.

The recognition came during the 9th annual Civic Event in the Waterfront Cargill Room in La Crosse. The event is also a fundraiser to help the Salvation Army maintain its emergency shelter.

The shelter provides temporary housing for people who are homeless. But the shelter is about more than that. Residents staying at the shelter meet with social workers who help them develop a plan to find a way out of homelessness.

As we've reported, the Salvation Army is also considering options for expansion and renovation. They'll begin discussing those plans formally at the end of June. You can visit http://www.salvationarmylacrosse.org for more information.