Koenig injures ankle in workout for Bucks

A little bit of a setback for La Crosse's Bronson Koenig in his effort to impress NBA teams.

Koenig rolled his ankle and had to cut his workout with the Milwaukee Bucks short Thursday.

The injury happened about 75% of the way through at the Cousins Center near Milwaukee.

No word on how much that will hold him back from working out for other teams.

Up until then, Koenig was pleased with how things were going and didn't seem too worried about the ankle.

"It's definitely frustrating, any injury is. But I've been blessed throughout my whole career to be pretty injury-free. Especially with it being my first workout, it was a little more frustrating. But, I was playing well. Hopefully I proved myself a little bit to everybody. I showed what I can do a little bit," Koenig said after the workout.

"We've seen enough of him over the last four years. Sometimes the workout is just a formality. But we feel like when he's in our backyard like this, we probably see them more than anyone in the nation. So we were very comfortable with what we've seen from him. We know it was not a major injury. Great for him. We know it was his first workout and he was doing a terrific job before his injury," said Bucks Director of College Scouting Billy McKinney.

The Aquinas graduate and former Wisconsin Badger is projected to be a possible second round pick or rookie free-agent.

