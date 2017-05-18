Storms produce weak tornadoes in SE Minnesota, W Wisconsin - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Storms produce weak tornadoes in SE Minnesota, W Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:
Photo on Brice Prairie courtesy Gordon Bornitz Photo on Brice Prairie courtesy Gordon Bornitz
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - -

The National Weather Service says storms that swept through southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Wednesday included three weak tornadoes but caused no injuries.

The weather service office in La Crosse says two EF0 tornadoes with winds of 65 mph touched down in Wabasha County of Minnesota. One left a spotty path of minor damage about six-tenths of a mile long through Plainview around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Another EF0 tornado hit nearby Elgin just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, causing tree and roof-shingle damage along a path a little more than two blocks long.

Across the Mississippi River in Trempealeau County of Wisconsin, an EF1 tornado with winds of 95 mph damaged trees and farm buildings along a 1.4 mile path just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Town of Gale.

MORE STORM STORIES

Flooding affecting several parts of area, state

Trempealeau River crests at 9.5 feet in Arcadia

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.