Trempealeau River crests at 9.5 feet in Arcadia

The Trempealeau River water shed received 3 to 5 inches of rain over the past few days.

Causing the river to crest at 9.5 ft. at about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, higher than the 9.2 ft it crested at during the September 2016 flooding.

WXOW File 2015: Arcadia residents return home

Arcadia City Administrator Bill Chang said all of downtown Arcadia lies in the flood fringe area.

"We've seen that in the last oh say, seven years or last decade, we've seen more prevalent flood events," said Chang.

Rep. Treig Pronschinske with the 92nd Assembly District said it's quite concerning with the substantial amount of rainfall accumulating over time.

"The saturation of the ground right now, I'm very concerned with the infrastructure of roads and bridges we had some problems in my district over this winter," said Pronschinske.

His district includes 58,000 people spanning across Buffalo, Trempealeau and parts of Jackson Counties. He said he spent the majority of the day Thursday driving around assessing damage.

After severe flooding hit in 2010, the city enacted a mitigation project in an effort to alleviate some of the problems they've faced in the past.

"One being adding to our storm pumping capacity. The second that we've done is that we've recently created a creek re-route of the Myers Valley Creek so then the water from that water shed is diverted," added Chang.

Arcadia is under a Flood Warning until 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.

