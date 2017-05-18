Big inning carries Eagles over St. Scholastica - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Whitewater, WI (WXOW) -

A six-run sixth inning turned a close game into a route for UW-La Crosse in an 11-2 win over St. Scholastica.

It was a first round match-up in the NCAA Div. III Regionals in Whitewater.

Nate Roethle had a run-scoring single and Joel Zyhowski added a two-run single as the Eagles took advantage of a couple of Saints errors to open up a 7-2 lead.

The Eagles then added four more in the 9th inning, keyed by a two-run double from Mitch Sutton.

Caleb Boushley got the start for UW-La Crosse on the mound and picked up the win to improve to 9-2 on the season.

UW-L will play UW-Whitewater Friday at 4:30 PM in the second round of the double-elimination tournament.

The Eagles are just 1-6 against Whitewater this season.

