Central baseball and Onalaska softball clinch titles outright; local scores

Thursday's local scores

HS Baseball

Central 6, Sparta 0...Dayton pitches 5 2/3 scoreless

Logan 3, La Crescent 10

La Farge 1, Seneca  12

Ona. Luther 0, Viroqua 2

Arcadia 4, BRF 1

Onalaska 4, Tomah 1

Holmen 4, Aquinas 2

G-E-T 3, West Salem 8...W. Salem 11-0 Coulee

Lincoln 5, Whitehall 4

Cashton 2, Bangor 1...Cashton clinches share of Scenic Bluffs title

North Crawford 1, De Soto 13

G-E/A-C 5-0, Mabel-Canton 1-1

HS Softball

Tomah 1, Onalaska 9...Onalaska clinches MVC title outright.  They're first title since 1996.

Aquinas 3, Holmen 7...Leis 3 HR's, Schams 2 HR's

Sparta 0, Central 12

C-FC 6, Blair-Taylor  1...C-FC clinches share of Dairyland title

Weston 1, Wauzeka-Steuben 14

North Crawford 2, De Soto 14...De Soto clinches R&V title outright

Cashton 5, Bangor 1

Viroqua 4, Ona. Luther 5

Girls Soccer

PdC 0, Coulee Christian 0

Holmen 1, Aquinas 2

Tomah 0, Onalaska 2

Sparta 0, Central 2

Logan 0, West Salem 10

MVC Boys Tennis Championships

1. Holmen  55...wins first MVC Tennis title in school history

2. Aquinas 46

3. Logan 42

4. Central 35

