Central baseball and Onalaska softball clinch titles outright; local scores

Thursday's local scores
HS Baseball
Central 6, Sparta 0...Dayton pitches 5 2/3 scoreless
Logan 3, La Crescent 10
La Farge 1, Seneca 12
Ona. Luther 0, Viroqua 2
Arcadia 4, BRF 1
Onalaska 4, Tomah 1
Holmen 4, Aquinas 2
G-E-T 3, West Salem 8...W. Salem 11-0 Coulee
Lincoln 5, Whitehall 4
Cashton 2, Bangor 1...Cashton clinches share of Scenic Bluffs title
North Crawford 1, De Soto 13
G-E/A-C 5-0, Mabel-Canton 1-1
HS Softball
Tomah 1, Onalaska 9...Onalaska clinches MVC title outright. They're first title since 1996.
Aquinas 3, Holmen 7...Leis 3 HR's, Schams 2 HR's
Sparta 0, Central 12
C-FC 6, Blair-Taylor 1...C-FC clinches share of Dairyland title
Weston 1, Wauzeka-Steuben 14
North Crawford 2, De Soto 14...De Soto clinches R&V title outright
Cashton 5, Bangor 1
Viroqua 4, Ona. Luther 5
Girls Soccer
PdC 0, Coulee Christian 0
Holmen 1, Aquinas 2
Tomah 0, Onalaska 2
Sparta 0, Central 2
Logan 0, West Salem 10
MVC Boys Tennis Championships
1. Holmen 55...wins first MVC Tennis title in school history
2. Aquinas 46
3. Logan 42
4. Central 35
