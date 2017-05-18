Washouts affect a number of Jackson County roads

Moore Rd. in the Town of Garden Valley in Jackson County. Photo courtesy Jackson Co. Emergency Management

Hixton Levis Rd. in the Town of Garden Valley in Jackson County. Photo courtesy Jackson Co. Emergency Management

More than a dozen roads in Jackson County are still closed after rains and floodwaters damaged them.

A list of the closures, seen below, provided by Jackson County Emergency Management Coordinator Kristina Page show that most of the affected roads were washed out. In two cases, trees down on the road was listed, while a mudslide forced the closure of Lien Road in the Town of Franklin.

Eleven of the roads closed are in the Town of Garden Valley northeast of Black River Falls and just north of Hixton. In all but one case, all the roads were washed out from the heavy rains on Tuesday.

Initial cost estimates provided by Wisconsin Emergency Management were $50,000, but may increase as floodwaters recede and the roads better surveyed.

Jackson County Road Closures Damage Type Location Crossroads Township Status Washout and Tree Down County Rd. H Blackberry Rd. Franklin Closed Mudslide Lien Rd. Franklin Closed Tree Down Alma Center Rd. Moore Road Garden Valley Closed Washout Bopp Road Garden Valley Closed Washout DeGroot Road Highway 121 Garden Valley Closed Tree Down Fees Road Old Stage Road Garden Valley Closed Washout Giese Road Bopp and Old Stage Road Garden Valley Closed Washout Hixon Levis Highway 121 Garden Valley Closed Washout Jahn Road Garden Valley Closed Washout Janke Road N. Branch Road Garden Valley Closed Washout Moore Road E. Fees Road Garden Valley Closed Washout Moore Road Point B Garden Valley Closed Washout Roden Road Old Stage and Fees Road Garden Valley Closed Washout Highway G Highway 121 Highway Closed Washout Highway 121 Larson Road Northfield Closed Washout Larson Road Highway 121 Northfield Closed Washout Highway 121 DeGroot Road Northfield Closed

