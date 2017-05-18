Washouts affect a number of Jackson County roads - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Washouts affect a number of Jackson County roads

Posted: Updated:
Hixton Levis Rd. in the Town of Garden Valley in Jackson County. Photo courtesy Jackson Co. Emergency Management Hixton Levis Rd. in the Town of Garden Valley in Jackson County. Photo courtesy Jackson Co. Emergency Management
Moore Rd. in the Town of Garden Valley in Jackson County. Photo courtesy Jackson Co. Emergency Management Moore Rd. in the Town of Garden Valley in Jackson County. Photo courtesy Jackson Co. Emergency Management
Black River Falls, WI (WXOW) - -

More than a dozen roads in Jackson County are still closed after rains and floodwaters damaged them.

A list of the closures, seen below, provided by Jackson County Emergency Management Coordinator Kristina Page show that most of the affected roads were washed out. In two cases, trees down on the road was listed, while a mudslide forced the closure of Lien Road in the Town of Franklin. 

Eleven of the roads closed are in the Town of Garden Valley northeast of Black River Falls and just north of Hixton. In all but one case, all the roads were washed out from the heavy rains on Tuesday. 

Initial cost estimates provided by Wisconsin Emergency Management were $50,000, but may increase as floodwaters recede and the roads better surveyed.

Jackson County Road Closures
Damage Type Location Crossroads Township Status
Washout and Tree Down County Rd. H Blackberry Rd.  Franklin Closed
Mudslide Lien Rd. Franklin Closed
Tree Down Alma Center Rd.  Moore Road Garden Valley Closed
Washout Bopp Road Garden Valley Closed
Washout DeGroot Road Highway 121 Garden Valley Closed
Tree Down Fees Road Old Stage Road Garden Valley Closed
Washout Giese Road Bopp and Old Stage Road Garden Valley Closed
Washout Hixon Levis Highway 121 Garden Valley Closed
Washout Jahn Road Garden Valley Closed
Washout Janke Road N. Branch Road Garden Valley Closed
Washout Moore Road E. Fees Road Garden Valley Closed
Washout Moore Road Point B Garden Valley Closed
Washout Roden Road Old Stage and Fees Road Garden Valley Closed
Washout Highway G Highway 121 Highway Closed
Washout Highway 121 Larson Road Northfield Closed
Washout Larson Road Highway 121 Northfield Closed
Washout Highway 121 DeGroot Road Northfield Closed

MORE: Downed trees, power lines affecting Jackson County

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.