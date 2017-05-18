Washouts affect a number of Jackson County roads

More than a dozen roads in Jackson County are still closed after rains and floodwaters damaged them.
A list of the closures, seen below, provided by Jackson County Emergency Management Coordinator Kristina Page show that most of the affected roads were washed out. In two cases, trees down on the road was listed, while a mudslide forced the closure of Lien Road in the Town of Franklin.
Eleven of the roads closed are in the Town of Garden Valley northeast of Black River Falls and just north of Hixton. In all but one case, all the roads were washed out from the heavy rains on Tuesday.
Initial cost estimates provided by Wisconsin Emergency Management were $50,000, but may increase as floodwaters recede and the roads better surveyed.
|Damage Type
|Location
|Crossroads
|Township
|Status
|Washout and Tree Down
|County Rd. H
|Blackberry Rd.
|Franklin
|Closed
|Mudslide
|Lien Rd.
|Franklin
|Closed
|Tree Down
|Alma Center Rd.
|Moore Road
|Garden Valley
|Closed
|Washout
|Bopp Road
|Garden Valley
|Closed
|Washout
|DeGroot Road
|Highway 121
|Garden Valley
|Closed
|Tree Down
|Fees Road
|Old Stage Road
|Garden Valley
|Closed
|Washout
|Giese Road
|Bopp and Old Stage Road
|Garden Valley
|Closed
|Washout
|Hixon Levis
|Highway 121
|Garden Valley
|Closed
|Washout
|Jahn Road
|Garden Valley
|Closed
|Washout
|Janke Road
|N. Branch Road
|Garden Valley
|Closed
|Washout
|Moore Road
|E. Fees Road
|Garden Valley
|Closed
|Washout
|Moore Road
|Point B
|Garden Valley
|Closed
|Washout
|Roden Road
|Old Stage and Fees Road
|Garden Valley
|Closed
|Washout
|Highway G
|Highway 121
|Highway
|Closed
|Washout
|Highway 121
|Larson Road
|Northfield
|Closed
|Washout
|Larson Road
|Highway 121
|Northfield
|Closed
|Washout
|Highway 121
|DeGroot Road
|Northfield
|Closed
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.