Westby celebrates Syttende Mai - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Westby celebrates Syttende Mai

Posted: Updated:

Wisconsinites with Norwegian blood will celebrate this weekend. It's all about Syttende Mai, or Norway's Constitution Day.  Princess Karri Seland, 1st Attendant Lexi Mahan and 2nd Attendant Makayla Gretebeck joined us on Daybreak for a preview. For all of the weekend's events head to their website: westbysyttendemai.com.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.