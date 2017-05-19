Westby celebrates Syttende Mai

Wisconsinites with Norwegian blood will celebrate this weekend. It's all about Syttende Mai, or Norway's Constitution Day. Princess Karri Seland, 1st Attendant Lexi Mahan and 2nd Attendant Makayla Gretebeck joined us on Daybreak for a preview. For all of the weekend's events head to their website: westbysyttendemai.com.
