Stabbing injures one in Onalaska; Suspect in custody

One person is recovering from surgery from a stab wound Thursday in Onalaska.

According to Onalaska Police, at 5 p.m., they were called to a fight near the public library. Investigator Pete Jakowski said the victim was stabbed in the arm in the driveway of the library.

Jakowski said the suspect, identified as Alex Anderson of Holmen, and victim knew each other and were fighting when the stabbing happened.

Afterwards, the victim went to the Kwik Trip across the street for help, while the Anderson ran.

Police searched the area trying to find him. Officers from the Campbell Police Department, Sheriff's Department, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife took part in the search.

Jakowski said at one point, Anderson is accused of breaking into a home on 3rd Avenue South to hide. He was found a few minutes later by a sheriff's deputy. Anderson then jumped out a window and ran across 2nd Avenue South, down an embankment, and into the tree line near the river. Officers chased him through a marsh and wetland area. When Anderson emerged from the wetlands, he was taken into custody.

Anderson, was arrested including charges of substantial battery, theft, criminal trespass, and resisting.

Formal charges are pending against him.