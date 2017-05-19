Lawsuit dismissed against Dakota Access Pipeline protesters - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Lawsuit dismissed against Dakota Access Pipeline protesters

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline against Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman David Archambault and four others.

Dakota Access LLC filed the complaint last year against Archambault and others, seeking restraining orders and monetary damages.

The Bismarck Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2q3y5jN ) that the company claimed they interfered with pipeline work, threatening the safety of workers and costing the company more than $75,000 a day.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland ruled Thursday that the company failed to show that the alleged losses caused by each defendant exceeded $75,000, which is required for a lawsuit to be valid in federal court.

Hovland says the company can pursue damages in state court.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com

