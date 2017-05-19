Iowa parents accused of injuring, neglecting 6-week-old baby

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - The parents of an Ankeny baby have been accused of injuring their son.

Ankeny police say in a news release that 23-year-old Anthony Weber and 20-year-old Jennifer Stoddard are charged with two felonies each: neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and child endangerment causing serious injury.

Both remained in Polk County Jail on Friday. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for them.

Officers and medics were called to the couple's apartment on April 28 because the baby was having trouble breathing. Police say the child was taken to a hospital, and hospital workers later told police the child had injuries consistent with weeks of abuse.

Police say the child remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

